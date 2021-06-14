comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 launch date revealed: Check expected specs and price in India
Samsung Galaxy M32 launch date revealed: Check expected specs and price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch date has been by Amazon India listing. The upcoming Samsung phone will launch in India on June 21 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000. Read to know more..

samsung galaxy m32

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung is set to launch a brand new mid-range smartphone in India later this month. It is the Samsung Galaxy M32, rumours around it have been circulating on the internet for a long time. Amazon has now released a landing page for the Samsung smartphone that reveals that the Galaxy M32 will go official in India on June 21 at 12noon. Once it goes official, the Galaxy M32 will go on sale on Amazon website. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 launch on August 27? New report suggests

Besides revealing the launch date, the Amazon listing also confirms some more specification details about the upcoming Galaxy M32 smartphone. The listing reveals that the Samsung phone will come packed with a FHD+ sMOLED 90hz display. Also Read - Samsung now lets you make an appointment to shop at its stores, book demo via WhatsApp

The complete design of the upcoming Galaxy M32 has been revealed via the Amazon listing. It shows the smartphone in blue colour option. There should be more colour variants available as well. The teaser further reveals the phone with quad rear camera setup paired with LED flash. On the front, the phone is seen with an Infinity-U display and slim bezels all around. The power button doubles as the fingerprint sensor on this one. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself again on benchmark, reveals RAM for high-end Samsung model

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

The Amazon listing also reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone. The listing confirms that the smartphone will include a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers FHD+ resolution and 90hz refresh rate.

samsung galaxy m32 poster

Image: Amazon Listing

The listing further reveals that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone will come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery, there should be fast charging support as well. In terms of camera, the Samsung phone is said to include a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel image sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M32 will either be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 or Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is tipped to come in two variants – base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India (expected)

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been leaked ahead of official release. It is suggested that the upcoming Samsung phone will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Looking at the expected price it won’t be wrong to say that the upcoming Galaxy M32 will compete with phones such as the Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro 5G, among others.

  Published Date: June 14, 2021 9:22 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 14, 2021 9:34 AM IST

