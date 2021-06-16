Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

Samsung is all set to launch the mid-range Galaxy M32 smartphone in India next week. The launch of the upcoming Galaxy M32 is on June 21, which is next Monday. With the Samsung Galaxy M32, the company aims to take on the likes of Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 5G, among others. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has revealed a lot about the upcoming Samsung smartphone, starting from the design to specs and much more. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 so far. Also Read - Apple sells more iPads in early 2021 than ever, grows along with Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India (expected)

This is going to be a midrange smartphone. Samsung has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India will stand somewhere around Rs 15,000 price segment. An official press note, states that, “with Galaxy M32, Samsung is aiming to bring another power-packed smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment.” The Samsung Galaxy M32 will succeed the Galaxy M31, which launched in India. The predecessor Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at a price of Rs 15,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, S22 set to annoy plastic haters in 2022

Samsung Galaxy M32: Top specs to note

Samsung has revealed several key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32. As far as the specs are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will come packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone has already been listed on Amazon India website. The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M32 will come packed with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup (no details about other sensors) and 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Amazon listing also reveals that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 will come packed with a 6000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy M31. Samsung claims that the battery will be able to handle day-to-day task with ease in a single charge.

Rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 will come packed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be available in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and run Android 11 with One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M32: When to buy?

As mentioned already, Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available on Amazon and Samsung store. The release date for the smartphone has not been revealed so far. Samsung should reveal the sale date of the Samsung Galaxy M32 at the launch.