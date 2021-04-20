Samsung is reportedly working on a new mid-range Galaxy M-series smartphone with a big 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone has been certified by DEKRA, which is a safety certification company.

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung smartphone could be Galaxy M32. It is listed with battery model number EB-BM325ABN, which has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh. This means it could be marketed as a 6,000 (typical) battery when it launches.

As of now, there is little known about the Galaxy M32 or its launch date. However, given the smartphone has already started appearing on certification websites, it could be made official soon. Do keep in mind that there is no official word on a possible launch so far.

The report added that the Galaxy M32 could share specifications similar to the Galaxy A32 that made its debut earlier this year, except for a few changes like the battery.

Samsung Galaxy M32 could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy A32 packs a smaller 5,000mAh one, respectively.

If the specifications of the Galaxy M32 are anything like the Galaxy A32, it could feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, run Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3, and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A32 sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 5-megapixel cameras. The front camera could be a 20-megapixel one. The smartphone could ditch 5G support and launch with 4G.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in India on April 28, 2021. The smartphone is listed on Amazon India, revealing some key specifications. The Galaxy M42 5G will be exclusive to the e-commerce website and will be available for purchase via the company’s website as well.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be the first Galaxy M series smartphone with 5G support. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Other key features tipped are Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.