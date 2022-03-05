comscore Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced with 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 50MP primary camera: Here are all the details.

Samsung just added two new budget smartphones to its Galaxy A-series and the company has now expanded its Galaxy M series portfolio as well. The brand has announced Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M23 5G with a 50-megapixel camera setup and LCD displays. Also Read - Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G price, availability

Samsung didn’t provide details on the pricing or the availability of its new Galaxy M series smartphones. However, the two smartphones are listed on the official Mobile Press site with the entire specification sheet. Reports predict that the Galaxy M33 5G might be a mid-range offering, while the Galaxy M23 could fall under the budget price bracket. Also Read - Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ dew-drop LCD display with 2,408×1080 pixel resolution. The phone equips an unspecified octa-core processor. Past reports suggested the smartphone carrying an Exynos 1200 chipset. The processor is paired with either 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB storage options which is further expandable upto 1TB via microSD card. The Galaxy M33 5G runs Android 12 based One UI 4.1 right out of the box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on March 8

For photography, the phone offers a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device packs a huge 6,000mAh battery and it is available in Green, Blue, and Brown colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specifications

The Galaxy M23 5G gets the same display as the M33 5G. It ships with an octa-core chipset which is believed to be Snapdragon 750G. The chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The phone boots up Android 12 with custom OS skin on top.

On the camera front, the square camera module houses a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. An 8-megapixel camera rests upfront in the dewdrop notch. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in Deep Green and Light Blue color options.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2022 12:11 PM IST

