Samsung is expected to launch a new smartphone called Galaxy M33 in India soon. As spotted by 91Mobiles, the smartphone has recently received the BIS certification with the model number SM-M336BU/DS (dual SIM). Additionally, the handset also made an appearance on the Geekbench website. The report has also revealed that the production of the Galaxy M33 handset has already kicked off in India at the Greater Noida factory.

This suggests that the company will launch this smartphone in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G expected specifications

Although the specifications of the smartphone are still unknown, the Geekbench listing hints that the Galaxy M33 will run on Android 12 OS and will offer 6GB RAM option. In terms of chipset, it is said to be powered by some unannounced Exynos 1200 chipset. As for the cores, the smartphone is scored 726 in the single-core test and 1,830 in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy M33 was reportedly also spotted on a South Korean certification website that confirmed that it will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. It also suggested that Galaxy M33 5G will come with an AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, up to 256GB of internal storage and will also come with support for 25W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to house a punch-hole front camera.

The smartphone will be the successor of the Galaxy M32 5G that was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 20,999. According to the report, there are chances that Samsung will launch this smartphone in India in the next couple of months.