News

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed: Check out launch details here

Mobiles

Samsung is set to launch its mid-range Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in India early next month. Here's everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

samsung galaxy m33 5g

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in India on April 2 at 12 PM IST. The launch date was confirmed via a dedicated microsite for the smartphone set up by Amazon India. According to the listing, the device will be powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, it will sport a 6.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate display and will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the upcoming mid-range Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Also Read - Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

According to the Amazon microsite, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by a 5nm octa-core processor. It will be made available with 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The listing also confirms that the device will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and will come with support for 25W fast charging. Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

According to earlier leaks, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own One UI 4.1 skin on top. The device is said to sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2408×1080 pixels resolution. Also Read - Airtel hosts India’s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

The device will sport a quad-camera setup at the back, the same is seen on the Amazon listing page. It is being said that the device will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it is expected to feature an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

For security, the device is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and to come with support for facial recognition using the front camera. It is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2022 6:02 PM IST

