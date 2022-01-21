comscore Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch next month: Launch date, specifications, price and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch likely next month: Launch date, specifications, price and more

As per a tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will launch in India by the end of February. Sharma further detailed that Samsung has begun local manufacturing of the Galaxy M33 5G at the Greater Noida Factory.

From affordable to premium devices, Samsung is currently working on several smartphones to be launched in India in the upcoming months. One of these models is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which as per a new report will go official later next month. Also Read - Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features

As per a tipster, Mukul Sharma, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will launch in India by the end of February. Sharma further detailed that Samsung has begun local manufacturing of the Galaxy M33 5G at the Greater Noida Factory. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021

Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t reveal the launch date yet, but we expect it to happen after the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch, which is possible on February 9. More details about the Galaxy S22 launch are here. Also Read - Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments as Samsung slips

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

A lot has already been revealed about the Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone has passed several certification sites, which again hints at the imminent launch. The Galaxy M33 5G was recently spotted on the SafetyKorea website with a massive 6000mAh battery and fast charging support. Specific details have not been revealed yet.

The device was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking listing as well. As per the listing, the Galaxy M33 5G will come packed with unannounced Exynos 1200 SoC, 6GB RAM, and Android 12 out-of-the-box with One UI 4 on top.

Some of the other features we can expect the upcoming Samsung device to bring include a Super AMOLED display, dual SIM support, higher refresh rate, up to 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and much more.

The Galaxy M33 5G will succeed the Galaxy M32 5G, which was announced last year. So, as for the pricing, the Galaxy M33 5G is likely to be priced around Rs 20,000, like its predecessor. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any official details related to the upcoming Galaxy M33 5G yet.

  Published Date: January 21, 2022 9:48 AM IST

