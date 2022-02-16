comscore Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Specs, price and other expected details
News

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here’s all we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is in the works and expected to launch in the months to come. Let's take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Samsung phone so far.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth certification website, which suggests that the launch is close enough. The certification website reveals some of the key details of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ahead of the official release. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any official details yet. Also Read - Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

As per the certification website, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been moved from an R&D item to a commercial product. This hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will succeed the Galaxy M32, which was launched in India last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India price, launch date leaked online: Take a look

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G details leaked

The Bluetooth certification website reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will come with an SM-M336B_DS model number. It further suggests that the smartphone will include a dual-SIM setup and support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Also Read - Boat emerges as the top brand of the TWS market in 2021: IDC

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench website recently but with model number SM-M336BU, an Exynos 1200 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 12 software out-of-the-box.

The upcoming Samsung phone is expected to be a decent upgrade over the Galaxy M32 5G. The predecessor comes packed with a 6.4-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 20-megapixel selfie shooter, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 6000mAh battery, fast charging support, and more.

Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. It is likely that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be priced around the same price point. The company is yet to reveal the exact pricing.

Samsung hasn’t revealed anything about the Galaxy M33 5G but since the device has been spotted on various certification websites, we can expect to know some official details soon. Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will launch by end of next month.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 11:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 16, 2022 12:02 PM IST

