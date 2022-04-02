Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India: Check price, features, other details

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M33 today. The new smartphone is placed in the mid-range premium range. It will be competing with phones like Redmi Note 11 Pro, iQoo Z6, Realme 9 Pro, and Vivo T1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specifications, features, expected price

Price

The device has been priced at Rs 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available in two variants. The base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage and it is priced at Rs 15,499. The second variant with the same internal storage but with 8GB RAM has been priced at Rs 19,499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed: Check out launch details here

Offers and Availability

This new phone has been launched at an introductory price and it will be available on Amazon India and Samsung’s official online stores. The Samsung Galaxy M33 buyers will also be able to get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. The sale will begin on April 8 at 12 PM. Also Read - Samsung S22, S22+ review: The real iPhone killer?

Galaxy M33 Specifications

Performance

Samsung claims that the Galaxy M33 will be the first in its segment to feature a 5nm processor. The device is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280. It has been launched in two RAM variants. The phone will also support up to 16 GB of virtual RAM. The chip also supports 5G connectivity.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy M33 gets a massive 6000mAh battery unit. The massive battery will also be able to get a maximum charging speed of 25W. The phone will also support reverse charging. Samsung has confirmed that the phone will come without a charger in the box.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets a 6.58-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The Galaxy M33 5G display will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.

The display comes with a waterdrop notch which seems a little dated in this segment. It also features a relatively thick bottom bezel.

Camera

You get a four-lens setup with the Galaxy M33 phone. The primary lens is a 50-megapixel module. The ultra-wide-angle camera lens is a 5-megapixel unit and the depth sensor, as well as macro lens, are 2-megapixel each. The front-facing unit is an 8-megapixel lens.

There’s also a new feature called ‘Voice Focus’ on the phone. This feature will allow the phone to cut out ambient noise while a call is being made. The feature can be used in both voice calls as well as video calls.