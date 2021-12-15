Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery: Check specifications, price, features

Samsung is reportedly working on its new smartphone, Galaxy M33 5G. This smartphone is said to be the successor to the Galaxy M32 5G launched in August. A new report from SamMobile claims that the model number of the Galaxy M33 5G battery is EB-BM336ABN, which has been certified by Saftey Korea. The battery capacity of this Samsung smartphone is 5,830mAh, i.e., this smartphone will be offered with 6,000mAh battery marketing. Also Read - Motorola Moto G51 alternatives you can consider: Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

SamMobile has also claimed that Galaxy M33 5G can be unveiled in January 2022 with Android 12 based One UI 4.0 skin. It is reported that Samsung plans to adopt the new Android OS for most smartphones launching next year.

Talking about the model number of the battery, it is similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M33 5G (SM-M336). If so, this Samsung smartphone will be different from the Galaxy A33 5G, which can be offered with a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M33 5G smartphone was believed to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A33 5G. It is because Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy M32 5G were introduced with similar specifications.

Talking about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A33 5G smartphone, its design, and color can be similar to Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73. However, it can be given a notch instead of a punch-hole display for the selfie camera and can be offered with an IP67-rating. Galaxy A33 5G may not be provided with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Infinity V display. The phone works on Android 11 based One UI 3.0. MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset support has been given on the phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option. It has a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.