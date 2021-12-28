Samsung Galaxy M33 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC: Check specifications, features, RAM

Samsung is working on a new 5G phone of its Galaxy ‘M’ series, launched in the mid-budget. This smartphone will enter the market with Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, listed on the Korean certifications site a few days ago. The certification site revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, it has been listed on benchmarking site Geekbench and many other essential specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been certified on Geekbench with the name Samsung SM-M336BU, where many essential specifications of the phone have been revealed. Talking about the benchmarking score, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has got 726 points in single-core and 1830 in multi-core. Also Read - Motorola Moto G51 alternatives you can consider: Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G phone has been shown on Geekbench equipped with the latest Android 12 OS. At the same time, Samsung’s own Exynos 1200 chipset has been revealed to be given in this phone with an octa-core processor with 2.40 GHz clock speed. This Samsung phone has been certified on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM. The company could also launch its 8 GB RAM variant. Also Read - Looking for an all-rounder smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are the best ones

As per a report by SamMobile, the tech giant could launch the Galaxy M33 with a massive 6,000mAh battery capacity. The model number of the battery is being said to be EB-BM336ABN, which can give it a rated capacity of 5,830mAh battery. It is not yet known whether the smartphone will have fast charging support. To recall, the Galaxy M32 5G came with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support, but the Galaxy M32 4G had a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M33 5G is expected to get better battery life than the Galaxy M32 5G.