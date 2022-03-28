comscore Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features
News

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to launch in India on April 2: Here’s everything we know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch will happen on April 2 at 12 pm IST. Samsung has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming mid-rand via a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The India pricing details of the M33 5G are yet to be revealed.

galaxy m33

Samsung is set to unveil its other M series smartphone in India. The name of this smartphone could be the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone might come with a 5nm chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. In addition, voice focus technology will also be seen in this smartphone. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get bigger 48MP camera this year

The South Korean smartphone giant announced the Galaxy M33 5G phone launch on April 2 in India. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro 5G to launch today at 12 pm in India: How to watch it live; expected specs, price

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Also Read - Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

How to watch the live stream:

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch will happen on April 2 at 12 pm IST. Samsung has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming mid-rand via a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The India pricing details of the M33 5G are yet to be revealed. Interested buyers can click on the ‘Notify Me’ button on Amazon to get an alert when the smartphone goes on sale.

E-commerce website Amazon has a teaser video that mentions the Galaxy M series smartphone. Another teaser says about the Samsung handset in blue and green colors. Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack on the phone.

Specifications

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, it will sport a 6.6-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will get four rear cameras, in which the primary lens will be 50 megapixels. The phone will be offered in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB two RAM and storage variants. Notify option is also coming on Amazon.

The phone is speculated to come with a quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f / 2.2 aperture lens, and two sensors of 2 megapixels of macro and depth sensors with f/2.4 aperture. The phone might come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

You will see a massive 6,000mAh battery, which supports a 25W charger. It will come with a Type-C port, and the reverse charging support function will also be seen.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 11:04 AM IST

