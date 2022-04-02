comscore Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today with 6000mAh battery, quad camera, 5nm chip
News

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specifications, features, expected price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 gets a massive 6000mAh battery unit. The battery will also be able to get a maximum charging speed of 25W.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 gets a 6000mAh battery

Samsung is launching the new Galaxy M33 today. The new smartphone is a mid-range device from the South Korean manufacturer. The device has already been listed on Amazon India. Besides the price, the page mentions a lot of details about the upcoming phone. Also Read - Samsung starts producing Galaxy M13 5G in India: Report

The Galaxy M33 will be launched at 12 PM in the afternoon today. The device will be available on Amazon and Samsung’s official stores. From the teasers and specifications, we can say that the device has been aimed at gamers. While the official price reveal will happen just a few hours from now, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G’s cost has been leaked. It might start at a price just shy of Rs 25,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

Galaxy M33 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy mid-range device will be the first in its segment to feature a 5nm processor. It is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280. The device will be launched in two RAM variants. You’ll be able to get it in either 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will support up to 16 GB of virtual RAM as well. Another big aspect of the new chip is the 5G modem. Also Read - Samsung launches new 2022 Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy M33 gets a massive 6000mAh battery unit. This will be one of the biggest selling points of the device. The massive battery will also be able to get a maximum charging speed of 25W. The phone will also support reverse charging. Samsung has confirmed that the phone will come without a charger in the box.

There’s a new feature called ‘Voice Focus’ on the phone. This feature will allow the phone to cut out ambient noise while a call is being made. The feature can be used in both voice calls as well as video calls.

The display is a 6.58-inch unit with a FullHD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G display will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. One of the visible drawbacks of the design is the notch display. The Samsung phone not only comes with a slightly dates waterdrop notch design but it also features a relatively thick bottom bezel.

In terms of camera, you get a four-lens setup. The primary lens is a 50-megapixel module. The ultra-wide-angle camera lens is a 5-megapixel unit and the depth sensor, as well as macro lens, are 2-megapixel each. The front-facing unit is an 8-megapixel lens.

  Published Date: April 2, 2022 8:36 AM IST

