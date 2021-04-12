comscore Samsung Galaxy M42 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G could be fastest M-series smartphone, suggests teaser video

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G previously appeared on benchmarking site Geekbench, revealing key specifications. It was also listed on the Samsung India website and certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). 

Representational image

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to launch in India by the end of this month. The smartphone could be the first in Samsung’s M-series lineup to get 5G support. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma, who claims to have gotten his hands on an official teaser video, suggests that the Galaxy M42 could also be the fastest smartphone in the Galaxy M series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to launch in India by the end of April 2021, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav and the website GadgetData. However, do keep in mind that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm details related to the launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets NFC certification, tipped to launch sooner than expected

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G previously appeared on benchmarking site Geekbench, revealing key specifications. It was also listed on the Samsung India website and certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). We take a look at the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Also Read - Top upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.  It is said to sport a 64-megapixel primary rear camera and will come with an AMOLED display. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Further, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin out of the box.

As per rumours, the Galaxy M42 5G could be a rebranded version of Galaxy A42 5G. The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display and it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy A42 5G sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens.

As for the pricing, there is no word on how much the Galaxy M42 5G will cost. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

  Published Date: April 12, 2021 12:38 PM IST

