Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets NFC certification, tipped to launch sooner than expected

Looks like Samsung is in no mood to rest. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has launched several smartphones under Galaxy M, A, S and F series. The company is seemingly working on another smartphone under the Galaxy M series dubbed the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. The Samsung smartphone has now been certified by NFC, which hints at the imminent launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ leaked ahead of its launch

First spotted by Pricebaba, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has received NFC certification. The listing shows the phone with model number SM-M426B/DS. To recall, the smartphone has been previously spotted on multiple listings including Wi-Fi Alliance, China’s 3C, Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, and DEKRA. Recently, the support page of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G had gone live on the Samsung India official website, which hinted at the imminent launch. Also Read - Sony camera sensors dominated the smartphone world in 2020, Samsung follows

The NFC listing hasn’t revealed too many details about the smartphone. Going by the details revealed by various certification websites, the Samsung Galaxy M42 will be the first 5G-enabled phone in the Galaxy M series. Let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will offer to consumers out there. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 price drops in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange offer

Certification websites have revealed some details

-As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 4GB RAM. There could be other variants as well but there are no details available about those models right now.

-On the software front, the Samsung smartphone will run Android 11 OS out of the box.

-China’s 3C certification recently revealed that the Samsung phone will come packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery.

-In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is tipped to come packed with a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with three more image sensors.

-On the storage front the phone is said to come offer up to 128GB of internal storage. There should be a microSD card support as well. We expect the phone to come with more storage options, but details are scarce right now.