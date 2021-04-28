Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999. This is an introductory price, which means it the India price of the Galaxy M42 5G will increase by a few more thousands (possibly) in the days to come. Samsung hasn’t revealed the retail price of the smartphone as of yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F52 5G appears on Google Play Console: Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 11

The 5G smartphone will be available for purchase in the country on Amazon and Samsung.com on May 1. Some of the key specifications of the latest Samsung smartphone include 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, privacy features, Samsung Pay, among others. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM support. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Amazon website shows delivery of only essential products in some cities

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Top specifications

-One of the key highlights of the latest Samsung smartphone is 5G support. With the Galaxy M42 5G, the South Korean smartphone aims to take on the likes of smartphones such as Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to be priced between Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000, India launch today

-In terms of hardware setup, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM.

-On the rear panel, the phone includes a quad camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel image sensor.

-Battery is another major highlight of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G includes a massive 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support in the box.

-The Samsung phone includes a 6.6-inch sMOLED HD+ Infinity-U display, which the company claims is capable of offering stunning multimedia and gaming experience.

-On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 based on One UI 3.1 software version.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available in two colour options: Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Grey. Both the models will be available in the country starting May 1 on Amazon and Samsung’s e-store.