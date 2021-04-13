Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, which is expected to launch in India soon, could be priced at around Rs 25,000. The Galaxy M42 5G is speculated to be the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone and going by the latest IANS report, the speculations might just be true. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G could be fastest M-series smartphone, suggests teaser video

The report, which cites industry sources has claimed that Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may be priced in India between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Further, the smartphone will be available online on Amazon and Samsung India’s website apart from select retail channels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

It looks like Samsung is trying to bring 5G connectivity to its mid-range devices as well with the Galaxy M42 5G. So far, we have seen 5G support on the company’s high-end devices such as the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold2, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets NFC certification, tipped to launch sooner than expected

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Samsung’s ‘Knox Security’ will also likely make it to the Galaxy M42 5G, a first for any of the company’s M-series device.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will launch in India by the end of April, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. However, do keep in mind that Samsung itself has not officially announced a launch date as of now.

A teaser video for Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, which was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter reveals the Galaxy M42 5G could be the fastest M-series smartphone yet.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G was spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench previously. It was also listed on the Samsung India website and certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is said to sport a 64-megapixel primary rear camera and will come with an AMOLED display. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Further, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin out of the box.