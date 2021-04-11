Samsung Galaxy M42 5G set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M42 5G in India. A new report now suggests that the 5G Samsung smartphone will launch in the country by the end of this month. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. The new report comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav and website GadgetData. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) first look, could launch sooner than expected

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm details related to the smartphone. Leaks and rumours have revealed a lot about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G so far. To recall, the smartphone has also been listed on the Samsung India website and certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification.

Here’s what we know about Galaxy M42 5G

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M42 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Other key specifications include a 64-megapixel primary camera, an AMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Some rumours suggest that the Galaxy M42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. In that case, the upcoming 5G Samsung phone will come packed with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the software front, the phone is expected to run on Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin out of the box.

Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy A42. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

We expect Samsung to reveal more details about the Galaxy M42 5G in the days to come including the pricing.