Samsung Galaxy M42 5G shows up on Geekbench, reveals key specs

Samsung is currently working on a new mid-range Galaxy M series smartphone, which could be called the Galaxy M42 5G. Ahead of its launch, the device with model number SM-M426B has appeared on Geekbench. According to earlier reports, the device will be quite similar to the already available Galaxy A42 5G in terms of specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to launch in India soon, gets certified on BIS

The alleged Galaxy M42 5G has now appeared inside of the Geekbench 5 benchmarking database, which reveals a few key features. According to the listing, the device comes with 4GB of RAM, a Qualcomm chipset clocked at a base frequency of 1.8GHz and it runs Google’s Android 11 operating system. Also Read - Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 in works, could help Samsung aim lower starting prices

The listing’s source code, which can be accessed from within a web browser shows that the device sports the Adreno GPU 619 GPU. This suggests that the Qualcomm chipset in question could be the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s teased on Flipkart, India launch on April 5

Samsung India recently made the product support page for the Galaxy M42 5G live in the country. Though, the page does not reveal much about the upcoming device.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Galaxy M42 5G will sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, Android 11 with its own One UI 3.1 skin on top, a 64-megapixel primary quad camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The device has also appeared on the official websites of the Wi-Fi Alliance, China’s 3C authority and India’s BIS, to name a few.

According to earlier reports, apart from the Galaxy M42 5G, the company is currently also working on the Galaxy M62 5G and a Galaxy A22 5G. As of now, it is not known, which device the company will first launch in the country.