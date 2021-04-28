Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to be priced between Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000, India launch today

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event. Once the 5G smartphone goes official in the country it will be available on Amazon and Samsung’s official online store. Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the Samsung device. The latest report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G, which launched last year. Also Read - COVID-19 second wave: Amazon announces delivery of only essential products in India

The upcoming Samsung smartphone has appeared on Google Play Console which reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. First spotted by 91Mobiles website, the Galaxy M42 5G appears with specifications of the Galaxy A42 5G. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, display with a waterdrop notch, and square-shaped rear camera module. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India (expected)

Once the phone launches in the country, it will be made available on Amazon. The e-commerce site is taking registrations from buyers looking to buy the Samsung phone for a long time. The phone is listed with ‘Notify Me’ button. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery capacity leaked, will be same as Galaxy S20 FE

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the official price of the smartphone. Rumours circulating on the internet suggests that the Galaxy M42 5G will carry a price tag between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications

Given the Galaxy M42 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the last year’s Galaxy A42 5G, we expect most of the specifications are going to be the same in both devices. The phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 11 OS out of the box, up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 6000mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box, among others. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A42 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. This means, most of the specs in both phones will be the same, with some minimal differences here and there.