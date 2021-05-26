Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 2021 launched globally, but no official words about India launch yet

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India with starting price of more than 1 lakh

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Also Read - WhatsApp challenges Indian government, says new social rules put an end to user privacy

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11