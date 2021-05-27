Motorola mentions support for 11 5G bands in India for the Moto G 5G although it does not mention which bands get the support.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G 5G is 6.7 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Motorola Moto G 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.