Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Motorola Moto G60.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G60 is 6.78 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.