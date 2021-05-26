This is another 5G in India, which is also the most affordable Samsung one with 5G. It starts at Rs 21999.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone The Oppo A53s 5G is priced starting at 14990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo A53s 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 (HD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo A53s 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Oppo A53s 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A53s 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A53s 5G of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11