Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its OPPO A74 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and OPPO A74 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G.