Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 smartphone The Oppo F19 is priced starting at 18990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo F19 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11