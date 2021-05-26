Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo F19 Pro. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro - Comparison of Latest Features Including Processor, Display, Camera, RAM, OS, and Price in India

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.