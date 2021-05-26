We have compared Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alongside the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Also Read - Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro - Comparison of Latest Features Including Processor, Display, Camera, RAM, OS, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Display Size & Resolution, Battery, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has battery capacity of 4310 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U.