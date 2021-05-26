Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO X3 Pro smartphone The POCO X3 Pro is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and POCO X3 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F62 - Head to Head Comparison of Camera Features, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Battery Performance, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the POCO X3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11