Samsung Galaxy M42 is listed at its usual price of Rs 21,999, but HDFC bank credit cardholders can avail Rs 2,000 discount and purchase the phone at Rs 19,999. The phone carries an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,400 and no-cost EMI starts at Rs 3,000.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 - Here's Latest Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Display Size & Resolution, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G.