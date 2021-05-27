Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G. Also Read - Launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile: When will the game release?

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G.