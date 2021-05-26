Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced starting at 26499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F62 - Head to Head Comparison of Camera Features, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Battery Performance, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11