Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A72 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A72 is 6.70-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A72 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 34999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 64MP+12MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A72 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A72 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.