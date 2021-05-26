Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 - Check Out Comparison of Camera Features, Display, RAM, OS, Processor, Battery Performance, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A72 - Check Out Comparison of Camera Features, Display, RAM, OS, Processor, Battery Performance, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999. Also Read - Microsoft trying to make Surface Duo its Nintendo DS: All that we know

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.