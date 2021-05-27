Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo V20 2021 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo V20 2021. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Vivo V20 Pro - Compare Camera Features, Processor, Battery Performance, RAM, OS, Display Features, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo V20 2021 is 6.44-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Vivo V20 2021 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo V20 2021 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Vivo V20 2021 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 24990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 2021 has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 2021 of 4000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Vivo V20 2021 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.