Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo V20 SE with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo V20 SE. Also Read - Top iPhone models to buy at different price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo V20 SE is 6.44-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Vivo V20 SE has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India “Notify Me” page, colours teased

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo V20 SE is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Vivo V20 SE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Vivo V20 Pro - Compare Camera Features, Processor, Battery Performance, RAM, OS, Display Features, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 SE runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10). The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Vivo V20 SE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.