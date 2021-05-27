Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y31 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo Y31. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Price in India, Camera Features, OS, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y31 is 6.58 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Vivo Y31 has a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Vivo Y31 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.