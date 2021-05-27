Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y51A smartphone The Vivo Y51A is priced starting at 17990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo Y51A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Price in India, Camera Features, OS, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y51A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Vivo Y51A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Vivo Y51A of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y51A has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y51A has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y51A of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y51A runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11