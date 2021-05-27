Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10i with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Vivo V20 Pro - Compare Camera Features, Processor, Battery Performance, RAM, OS, Display Features, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10i is 6.67 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.