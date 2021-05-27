Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11