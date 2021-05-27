Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 - Here's Latest Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Display Size & Resolution, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.