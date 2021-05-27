Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone priced starting at 21999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro - Compare Price in India, Battery Performance, Processor, Display Size & Resolution, OS, Camera, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 5020mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11