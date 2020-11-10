Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M51 which is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy M51 on September 18 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Oppo has launched its Oppo F17 Pro on 2 September 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Oppo F17 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g while Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today: 5 reasons to consider these Microsoft consoles

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M51 is 6.7 AMOLED+, whereas, the screen size of Oppo F17 Pro is 16.34cm / 6.43″. The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels while Oppo F17 Pro has a resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will priced 24999. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of 22990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M51 uses a 25W fast charger while the Oppo F17 Pro uses 30W VOOC Flash Charge

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g while Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 Pro also comes in 2 variants.