Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at Rs.22990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 AMOLED+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a 6.43 Full HD+ Super AMOLED along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Samsung Galaxy M51 weighs 213 g and the Oppo F17 Pro measures 164 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review: A unique take on wireless sound

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo F17 Pro also comes in single variant. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Apple iPhone 12 - Head to Head Flagship Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB is of Rs.22990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 16MP + 2MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2