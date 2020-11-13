Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 AMOLED+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy M51 weighs 213 g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g. Also Read - Poco M2 vs Poco X3 - Here's the Comparison with All Features and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Poco M2 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.