Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7i smartphone recently. The Realme 7i is priced starting at Rs.PRICE-2 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Realme 7i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 AMOLED+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i comes with a 6.50 along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD +. The Samsung Galaxy M51 weighs 213 g and the Realme 7i measures 188 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7i also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Realme 7i of 4GB+64GB is of Rs.11,999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera whereas, Realme 7i has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i has a 16MP In-display Selfie front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Realme 7i of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Realme 7i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.