Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 AMOLED+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy M51 weighs 213 g and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro measures 191g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.