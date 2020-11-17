Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced starting at Rs.20499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M31s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Check Out Comparison in Price, Specs, Features, Camera, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 AMOLED+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 16.40cm (6.5″) along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Samsung Galaxy M51 weighs 213 g and the Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g. Also Read - Apple begins testing foldable iPhone, release in 2022: Report

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco M2 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.20499

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6000mah. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI.