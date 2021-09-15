Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 5G phone set to launch in India on September 19

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is all set to launch in India on September 19. The upcoming smartphone was teased for the first time on Amazon India website earlier this week. The launch date has also been confirmed on the e-commerce website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M22 powered by Helio G80 SoC unveiled: Here's a look at its specifications

The upcoming smartphone will be announced on the ecommerce platform on this Sunday. The dedicated page for Samsung Galaxy M52 5G reveals that the device will come packed with “smoother display”, which hints at higher refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could also bring 120hz screen refresh rate at an affordable price point. Also Read - Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 coming to India, launch teased on Amazon website

Samsung Galaxy M52 teased

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed too many details about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G yet. The listing states that the smartphone will be a “monster” of a smartphone, which hints that the Galaxy M52 will be powered by a powerful chipset and backed by a bigger battery setup. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Realme 8i, 8s, Samsung Galaxy Wide5, Infinix Hot 10i, more

The M52 will join the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 22,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

The upcoming Samsung device will succeed the Galaxy M51, which launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is tipped to be belong to the similar price segment.

Samsung Galaxy M52 specifications leaked

Ahead of the official launch, some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M52 have been revealed. The smartphone is said to come packed with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Samsung smartphone is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and videos call, the smartphone is said to include a 32-megapixel sensor. Some of the other key specs of the upcoming Samsung smartphone include Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top, 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and more.