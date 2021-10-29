Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India and Poland. Now, the company seems to be getting ready to launch the handset in Brazil too, as the company has set up a landing page for the same on its official Brazil website. On the page, the company has revealed that the device will carry the model number SM-M526BZKJYO and will come with 5G capabilities along with 128GB of storage. Also Read - How to make UPI payments via QR code using your Samsung phone

Apart from the model number, base storage capacity, and the fact that it will be a 5G enabled smartphone, the company does not reveal any other details about the phone. However, we expect the Brazilian variant to have the same specifications as the global variant.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has already been launched in India and Poland, due to which we already know the specifications of the smartphone. The device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 48 hours of talk time or 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

For security, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with facial recognition using the front camera.

The device comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.