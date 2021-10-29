comscore Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website
News

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has already been launched in India and Poland, due to which we already know the specifications of the smartphone.

Galaxy-M52-5G

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India and Poland. Now, the company seems to be getting ready to launch the handset in Brazil too, as the company has set up a landing page for the same on its official Brazil website. On the page, the company has revealed that the device will carry the model number SM-M526BZKJYO and will come with 5G capabilities along with 128GB of storage. Also Read - How to make UPI payments via QR code using your Samsung phone

Apart from the model number, base storage capacity, and the fact that it will be a 5G enabled smartphone, the company does not reveal any other details about the phone. However, we expect the Brazilian variant to have the same specifications as the global variant. Also Read - India's 5G handset shipment to reach 38 million units by the end of 2021: Report

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has already been launched in India and Poland, due to which we already know the specifications of the smartphone. The device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Also Read - Qualcomm launches four new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets: Details here

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 48 hours of talk time or 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

For security, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with facial recognition using the front camera.

The device comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 6:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 29, 2021 6:01 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M52

Samsung Galaxy M52

29999

Android 11
Monster 6nm Snapdragon™ 778G
64MP+12MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here
Gaming
Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here
Top 5 features of the Redmi Note 11 series that you should look out for

Photo Gallery

Top 5 features of the Redmi Note 11 series that you should look out for

Top 5 interesting features of the new Redmi Note 11 series: All you need to know

Photo Gallery

Top 5 interesting features of the new Redmi Note 11 series: All you need to know

DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps

News

DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps

Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike

Electric Vehicle

Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

Features

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

5 best camera phones like iPhone 12 and Mi 11X to buy this Diwali 2021

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6000 discount during Flipkart Diwali sale

DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website
Vivo Diwali discounts on Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and more: How to avail, sale

Deals

Vivo Diwali discounts on Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and more: How to avail, sale
How to make UPI payments via camera app on Samsung phones

How To

How to make UPI payments via camera app on Samsung phones
India's 5G handset shipment to reach 38 million units by the end of 2021: Report

News

India's 5G handset shipment to reach 38 million units by the end of 2021: Report
Qualcomm launches four new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm launches four new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets: Details here

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए वायरलेस इयरबड्स और स्मार्टवॉच, दोनों हैं बजट डिवाइस

KYC अपडेट के नाम पर हो रहा है ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड, Airtel ने 35 करोड़ ग्राहकों को किया आगाह

फ्री फायर बूयाह इवेंट: पेट और इमोट को फ्री में पाने का शानदार मौका

Free Fire Emote Party में कैसे मिलेगा Stage Time लेजेंडरी इमोट, जानें तरीका

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro और Redmi 11 Pro+ हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगा 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

News

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website
Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Gaming

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here
5 best camera phones like iPhone 12 and Mi 11X to buy this Diwali 2021

News

5 best camera phones like iPhone 12 and Mi 11X to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6000 discount during Flipkart Diwali sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6000 discount during Flipkart Diwali sale
DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps

News

DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers